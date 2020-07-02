Wizz Air touches down in Abu Dhabi for first time

Wizz Air has celebrated the arrival of its first scheduled flight to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The flight from Budapest landed in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to be followed shortly by a new route from Bucharest.

The low-cost carrier will launch further routes, from Sofia, Katowice and Cluj-Napoca flights, in September.

The celebration comes as the new era of sanitised travel begins at Wizz Air.

The airline introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and crew.

As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves.

George Michalopoulos, chief commercial officer of Wizz Air, said: “I am delighted to celebrate the first scheduled Wizz Air flight to Abu Dhabi.

“Wizz Air is committed to growing the airline’s network to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.”