Banyan Tree launches new property in Bali, Indonesia

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, is set to open in an off-the-beaten-track, untouched part of northern Ubud in September.

Pioneering a “no walls, no doors” concept throughout the property and in each of its 16 balés (villas), the location is an invitation into a different way of being.

At the heart of the resort are the Open Kitchen and Living Room, both open dining and lounge spaces created to evoke a sense of community.

Here, guests are invited to learn how the resort reinvents the basics of food and drink through its unique zero-waste farm-to-table concept, local sourcing philosophy and heritage techniques.

The Botanist Bar is centred around the use of local-grown natural ingredients and botanicals infused into its beverages, while Toja Spa celebrates the wellbeing traditions from Buahan village and its surrounding areas.

Situated in a quiet enclave surrounded by rice paddies and jungle, the unique topography is next to the Ayung River and waterfall, including a sweeping view of the seven majestic peaks.

The resort has 16 balés, designed to blend spacious indoor-outdoor living areas with 180-degree panoramic views and sounds of nature.

Ho Ren Yung, vice president, brand, Banyan Tree Group, said: “We have owned this piece of land for over twenty years, and the conceptualisation of Banyan Tree Escape started almost five years ago.

“It is a true labour of love and a bold experience proposition we are excited to see become real.

“Fireflies in your room at night, and morning mists with the sunrise – it is an unparalleled journey, communing with nature, alone and with others.”