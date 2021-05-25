easyJet signs testing partnership with Collison

easyJet has announced a new travel testing service with provider Collinson.

The latter will provide access to a range of tests for international travel from the UK, making it easier and more affordable for customers to prepare to fly this summer.

With the return of international leisure travel from the UK, easyJet customers will be able to access Collinson tests at discounted prices.

Discounted tests start from £32 for a Lateral Flow Antigen, £66 for PCR and £68 for LAMP tests.

All the tests are conducted by trained medical practitioners and are approved for current mandatory testing.

For in-destination testing prior to returning to the UK, Collinson has launched a pre-return video testing solution.

easyJet customers can book their appointment and test kit a minimum of three full working days prior to their UK departure at a special price of £32.

Up to 72 hours before their return flight, customers complete their test via video consultation with a medical practitioner, to verify the result and issue the relevant certification via email, all in line with the current UK government requirements for UK arrivals.

Sophie Dekkers, chief commercial officer for easyJet, commented: “At easyJet we’re focussed on ensuring travel is easy and accessible for all.

“This partnership with Collinson enables us to provide customers with easy access to more convenient approved testing services, making it easier for them when travelling abroad this summer.”