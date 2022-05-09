Azerbaijan hosts inaugural International Culinary Festival

Azerbaijan’s culinary attractions came into the spotlight at the Inaugural International Culinary Festival, organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

Visitors to the festival had the unique opportunity to enjoy many delicious samples of both national and international cuisines, served at special pavilions. Participants were also treated to a number of entertainment programmes and masterclasses led by renowned culinary experts from Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey and Japan.

2022 has been declared as the ‘Year of Shusha’ by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to celebrate the 270th anniversary of this historical city. This cultural capital of Azerbaijan is one of the most unique destinations in the Karabakh region which has been home to many inspiring Azerbaijani composers, musicians, and poets, as well as one of the leading schools of traditional mugham music and the renowned Karabakh carpet school.

“Shusha and the whole Karabakh region boast unique nature, rich historical and cultural heritage, and balneological resources. We are delighted to start welcoming guests, both local and international, in Shusha city, present Azerbaijan’s delicious cuisine, as well promote friendship and multiculturalism among all nations at the 1st International Culinary Festival,” said Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

The festival was also attended by 40 international food experts and food bloggers from Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Israel, Canada, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, and other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHiNAR was named Azerbaijan’s Best Restaurant 2021 by World Culinary Awards.