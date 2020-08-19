BBC partners with PATA for Destination Insight Series

The Pacific Asia Travel Association has announced the launch of the PATA Destination Insight Series, in partnership with BBC World News.

This webinar series will take a close look at various destinations around the Asia Pacific region and beyond and examine how each destination is dealing with the impact of Covid-19 and their preparations towards recovery.

The webinar consists of a high-level fireside chat with a BBC presenter followed by a panel discussion that will help to provide a 360° local perspective of each destinations’ on-ground activities and preparations, from operations and logistics to marketing and communications.

“As the travel and tourism industry looks to navigate the challenges of the current Covid-19 pandemic towards recovery, the PATA Destination Insight Series allows us to gain a better and more comprehensive understanding of various destinations and how we can work together towards this goal,” said PATA chief executive, Mario Hardy.

“I am excited to be working with our good friend and partners at the BBC to organise these webinars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully by hearing from our fellow stakeholders around the region, we can have a better grasp of how we can work towards the robust and responsible renewal of the travel and tourism Industry.”

The first episode of the series, launching today, will focus on Azerbaijan, a country with rich culture, ancient heritage, amazing nature and warm hospitality.

Florian Sengstschmid, chief executive of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, will sit down with Rajan Datar, presenter of the Travel Show, for a one-on-one interview to discuss the current status of travel and tourism in Azerbaijan and their plans for recovery.

More Information

For more information about the webinar or to register, visit the official website

Future episodes of the PATA Destination Insight Series will be organised on the second Thursday of every month, with the next one scheduled for September 10th.