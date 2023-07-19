Wego and Azerbaijan Tourism Board helps travelers to plan the perfect holiday

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), invites travelers to discover Azerbaijan in all seasons. The two companies will join forces for a new campaign aiming to showcase Azerbaijan’s incredible attractions to MENA travelers. Building on the successful previous partnership, this collaboration will leverage Wego’s extensive reach and innovative marketing strategies to showcase Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality.

In Azerbaijan, both summer and winter offer a wide range of exciting activities for each type of traveler.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego, said: “As we renew our partnership with Azerbaijan Tourism Board, we aim to inspire and guide travelers to explore the wonders of Azerbaijan and create a seamless and inspiring travel experience. We recorded over 830,000 searches globally to Azerbaijan this year and we are expecting to see an increase in the searches towards the summer.”

During the summer months, the country’s beautiful coastal areas become a haven for beach lovers. Travelers can indulge in water sports such as jet skiing and parasailing. Additionally, the picturesque mountainous regions of Azerbaijan, such as the Greater Caucasus range, provide fantastic opportunities for hiking, trekking, and exploring scenic trails that lead to breathtaking vistas and hidden waterfalls.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said: “In winter, Azerbaijan transforms into a winter wonderland, providing excellent opportunities for winter sports enthusiasts. The country has premier ski resorts and offer world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities with a range of slopes suitable for beginners to advanced skiers. Additionally, the picturesque village of Gabala, located in the Tufandag Mountains, offers a charming winter retreat with opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and even enjoying horse-drawn sleigh rides through snowy landscapes.”

