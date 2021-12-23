Gulf Air to return to Baku as rebuild continues

Gulf Air has resumed its direct flights to Baku, with two weekly flights planned from the first week of January.

On this occasion, Waleed AlAlawi, acting chief executive officer of Gulf Air, said: “We have been operating direct flights between Bahrain and Azerbaijan since 2018, and it has been a popular destination within the Gulf Air network since its launch.

“We are extremely happy to see a much healthier trend in the travel industry and the resumption of some of our most popular destinations as the global vaccination program continues to bring a sense of normalcy back into our routine.”

The airline currently operates its flights to over 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic network; as Gulf Air continuously works closely with government authorities throughout destinations on its network to resume operations to those destinations.