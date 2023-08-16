Mahmoud El Keiy Takes the Helm as General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Baku

Mahmoud El Keiy, a seasoned hotelier, has taken over the role of General Manager to lead the team at the 171-room luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baku in the heart of the city

Mahmoud’s journey in the hospitality industry has been one marked by passion and a profound understanding of the significance of guest satisfaction. Having graduated from Faculty of Tourism and Hotels in Cairo, Mahmoud garnered his 22 years of experience with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in the General Manager role in three different cities of Egypt: Alexandria, Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh. As a result, he has emerged as a true connoisseur of creating unforgettable memories for guests, bringing pure inspiration and drive. His steadfast belief that each guest deserves to feel cherished and valued has guided his career, setting the stage for his exceptional leadership in his new role in Baku.

Unlike many in his position, Mahmoud worked his way up in sales. The transition from marketing was “not easy” he says: “It took a lot of long hours for me to adapt.” His background still pays dividends in the form of business from contacts he developed in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area and North and South America through the course of his sales career.

At his free time, Mahmoud could be perceived as an avid traveller: having explored 70 percent of the world through his travels, he has developed an innate understanding of the diverse needs and expectations of travellers. His passion for discovering new places and cultures has fostered a unique perspective on delivering exceptional guest service that transcends borders.

As a devoted family man, Mahmoud holds family values in the highest regard. This perspective extends beyond his personal life and translates into his management philosophy. He understands the significance of creating a harmonious work environment that supports the growth and well-being of the Hotel’s team members, who are the heart and soul of the property. “Hospitality is not just about providing services; it’s about forging connections,” emphasizes Mahmoud.

Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and warm-hearted people have captivated Mahmoud’s heart, igniting his enthusiasm to immerse himself in the local community. “It is an incredible honour to become a part of Azerbaijan’s story and join the talented team of Baku,” says Mahmoud. “This city possesses a beautiful and unique history and I feel proud to contribute to its legacy of warmth and hospitality. I can’t wait to welcome guests here and encourage them to experience well-known Azerbaijani hospitality at Four Seasons Hotel Baku, located on the banks of the Caspian Sea and adjoining to ancient walls of Icheri Sheher (Old City), preserved by UNESCO World Heritage Centre.”

The appointment of Mahmoud El Keiy as General Manager in Azerbaijan is an exciting chapter in the journey of hospitality in the region. His profound dedication to guest experience, appreciation for Azerbaijani culture, and the unwavering value he places on family are set to shape a new era of unparalleled hospitality in the beautiful gem of Baku.