Radisson Hotel Group opens its first Radisson hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan

Radisson Hotel Group announces the opening of its first Radisson-branded hotel, Radisson Hotel Baku, following an extensive renovation and re-branding of the existing Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Baku.

Located in one of the city’s prime residential and commercial districts, Radisson Baku Hotel will be the Group’s first Radisson property in Azerbaijan.

Known as the City of Winds, Baku is intrinsically open-minded and hospitable with a unique architectural blend of Eastern and Western influence. It portrays Azerbaijan of the past, present and future combining the heritage of the Persian period, Ottomans and Imperial Russia. From its medieval fortifications to its post-modern skyscrapers, also known as Flame Towers, Baku’s architecture is one of the top reasons to visit. Guests can stroll along the famous Baku boulevard, enjoy the Caspian Sea harbor and explore numerous cultural marvels such as Zaha Hadid’s Heydar Aliyev Center. The Old City, containing the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the Maiden Tower, was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000. All of these gems and more can add to the collection of memorable moments available for Radisson guests. Radisson Hotel Baku boasts its central location near the waterfront Milli Park, a 100-year-old promenade that runs along the seafront, the Opera Theater, the Nizami and Torgovaya shopping streets, and is 25 minutes from the Baku’s international airport.

Radisson Hotel Baku features 255 stylish rooms, including newly renovated Superior and Junior rooms with a Scandinavian touch, which are equally perfect for business, leisure, and long-stay guests. For long-stay guests and extended families, the hotel offers spacious Studios and Apartment rooms with kitchenette, terraces, and all the home comfort conveniences guests are looking for when they are on the road. All rooms offer panoramic views, relaxing atmosphere, stylish design, and modern amenities, such as coffee machines, free high-speed wireless internet, and 24-hour room service.

Upon entering the hotel, guests will experience the renovated new, modern lobby area and Lagom restaurant & bar. The all-day-dining restaurant Lagom serves an international menu made with local products as well as a selection of local Azerbaijani dishes presented and interpreted in a modern way. Lagom offers guests a relaxing ambience, a convenient location, and exceptional service experience celebrating local cultural traditions and ingredients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antoine Moubarak, Regional Director Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan & Eastern Europe says: ‘We are thrilled to open Radisson Hotel Group’s first Radisson-branded property in Azerbaijan with the opening of Radisson Hotel Baku and introduce our Radisson brand to Baku. The hotel’s strong service standards and our global expertise will bring strong value to guests looking to travel to Baku and explore the city’s rich history.’

Nadine Fernbacher, the hotel’s General Manager, comments: “We are very excited to re-open the doors of our hotel as a new, and the very first Radisson hotel in the heart of Baku – the capital of the land of fire. Our team is looking forward to welcoming and serving our guests with Radisson’s signature Scandinavian hospitality.”

Radisson Hotel Baku offers a range of flexible and versatile meeting spaces as well as a ballroom to cater for a wide range of events up to 320 people, gala dinners, business sessions, or private social events. Other hotel facilities include a fitness center for guests, laundry service, and luggage storage.