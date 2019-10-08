Azerbaijan joins Pacific Asia Travel Association

The Pacific Asia Travel Association had welcomed the state tourism agency of the Azerbaijan as its newest government member.

The agency is the executive authority carrying out and regulating the state policy in the field of tourism.

“The state tourism agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan understands the importance of the tremendous growth and influence of the Asia Pacific region and, through PATA’s various activities, they now enjoy access to our association’s extensive network of members as well as in-depth research and insights to help them to develop tourism in a responsible and sustainable manner,” said PATA chief executive, Mario Hardy.

“In welcoming Azerbaijan to the PATA family, I encourage our members and industry friends to learn much more about this culturally rich and historic destination.”

The agency’s mission is to demonstrate a strategy focused approach to create an environment fostering the development of tourism in Azerbaijan through holistic institutional framework supported by research, bringing together all involved stakeholders (strategic partnerships), innovation and unique tourism experiences.

Its vision is to develop Azerbaijan as a world class tourist destination, converting it into the most attractive and successful tourism destination in the region.

Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the state tourism agency, said: “It is a great honour to be part of such an acclaimed global network as the Pacific Asia Travel Association.

“The Asia-Pacific region is one of the key markets for us as we are observing a significant increase in the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from this region.

“Certainly, we are eager to support and contribute to this growth by co-operating with public and private entities in the region’s tourism sector, providing trainings for travel industry representatives and engaging in other capacity-building activities aimed at strengthening ties in the sphere of tourism between Azerbaijan and the Asia-Pacific region.”

More Information

Azerbaijan is situated at the eastern side of the Transcaucasia (or South Caucasus) on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Historically a part of the Great Silk Road and situated at the crossroads of the geopolitical, economic and cultural interests of many nations and civilizations, Azerbaijan has, since ancient times, aroused the interests of great minds, scientists, travellers and historians.

Breaking Travel News visited earlier this year to discover more – take a look at what we found here.