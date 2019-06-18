Azamara UK leadership handed to Willoughby as Twynam departs

Richard Twynam will leave Azamara in a shakeup of management at the luxury cruise line.

He will hand over to Patrice Willoughby, newly appointed managing director, international, at the company.

Willoughby will be based at the Miami headquarters of Azamara and will take on responsibility for the business outside of the US and Canada, including in the UK & Ireland, EMEA, Latin America and Australia.

He has extensive experience in the luxury travel, tour operator and cruise business, having spent over three years heading up sales for Cunard, and 15 years developing business and strategies for industry leading luxury travel network, Virtuoso.

Twynam, who has been with the brand since January 2014, developed and led the UK & Ireland team to year-on-year sales growth over the last five years, and latterly the brands expansion into Europe and the Middle East.

Larry Pimentel, president and chief executive of Azamar, commented: “Richard has been a key leader for the business and brand, having led the UK & Ireland market to new heights.

“We want to thank him for his important contribution to the brand’s growth and awareness.

“He has been instrumental to our success in these key markets, and we want to thank him for his leadership and ongoing support.”

Pimentel added: “We are excited to welcome Patrice to the Azamara family.

“We have recently expanded our destination portfolio to over 1,700 land programmes, demonstrating our commitment

to being leaders in Destination Immersion.

“We sought out Patrice to join us as she shares our passion for travel.”

