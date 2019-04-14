Chrissy Taylor to become third generation leader of Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings has confirmed Chrissy Taylor, currently president and chief operating officer with the company, has been promoted to chief executive.

She will take up the role on January 1st.

Taylor becomes only the fourth chief executive in the company’s more than 60-year history, and the third generation of Taylor family leadership.

She is preceded as chief executive by her father Andy Taylor and grandfather Jack Taylor.

The position has been held since 2013 by Pam Nicholson, who will retire at the end of the year.

“With her hands-on and diverse experience at all levels of the company, Chrissy is well prepared to take Enterprise into its next era of success,” said Enterprise executive chairman Andy Taylor.

“Grounded in our founding values, she has unmatched passion and a strong vision for the company’s next chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chrissy has the full support of the board and the family.”

As chief executive, Taylor will oversee global strategy and operations for Enterprise Holdings, which along with its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, offers extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales and other transportation services.

The company owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries.

“It is an incredible honour to be named chief executive and lead our talented team of employees,” said Chrissy Taylor.

“I’m grateful for the outstanding leaders who have entrusted me to build on their accomplishments and fully committed to ensuring the business is successful for another 62 years and beyond.

“I look forward to working with our team to not only evolve with the mobility industry but also to help shape it, finding new and innovative ways to make travel easier and more convenient for customers.”