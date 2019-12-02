First Warner Bros. Hotel to open on Yas Island in 2021

Miral and Warner Bros. have partnered to launch the first Warner Bros. branded hotel – the WB Abu Dhabi.

Currently in development on Yas Island, it is set to open in 2021.

Construction of the US$112 million hotel is well underway and is now 40 per cent complete.

The WB Abu Dhabi will be located adjacent to the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park and is set to be a major addition to Yas Island’s immersive hospitality and leisure attractions.

The hotel will introduce a new international benchmark for hospitality experiences, offering Warner Bros. fans the unique opportunity of staying at a WB themed hotel while visiting the island’s other award-wining entertainment and leisure attractions.

With a design and concept inspired by the world-famous Warner Bros. brand, the hotel will offer premium amenities and deliver an elevated hospitality offering through distinctive experiences for leisure and business travellers.

Commenting on the development, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral, said; “We are excited to announce the development of the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, here on Yas Island.

“This is yet another step in our journey to position Yas Island as one of the top global destinations for entertainment, leisure and business.

“Our partnership with Warner Bros. is a unique collaboration that adds another dimension to the outstanding immersive experiences available on Yas Island.”

The WB Abu Dhabi will feature more than 250 rooms over eight levels, with modern décor that celebrates Warner Bros.’ extensive film and television library.

Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. global brands and experiences, commented: “Following the successful debut of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, we are thrilled to expand our presence in the region with the studio’s first-ever branded hotel.

“This new venture will pay tribute to Warner Bros.’ legacy of rich entertainment, offering fans a unique way to experience their favourite brands and characters.”