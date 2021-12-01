Athanasiou takes up sales leadership role with Silversea

Silversea Cruises has appointed cruise industry veteran Katina Athanasiou as senior vice president of sales.

In the role, Athanasiou will drive the sales strategy in the Americas across all channels, reporting to Mark Conroy, Silversea managing director, the Americas.

With an illustrious career in the cruise industry that spans 21 years, Athanasiou is perfectly placed to apply her wealth of experience and expertise to the boutique approach of the leading ultra-luxury cruise line.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katina Athanasiou to Silversea Cruises,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer, Silversea Cruises.

“Athanasiou has a proven record of developing strong partnerships to deliver successful sales strategies, which will prove

invaluable as we continue on our ambitious growth trajectory as part of the Royal Caribbean Group.”

Athanasiou most recently served as chief sales officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, where she developed, implemented, and led profitable business development strategies, while nurturing the long-term success of travel partners and leading high-achieving teams through her focus on performance and culture.

She said: “I am delighted to join Silversea Cruises during this exciting period, as we optimise all channels towards the company’s long-term growth.

“With its aggressive shipbuilding program and leadership position in luxury and expedition cruising, this is an incredible time for our guests and travel advisor partners.

“I am thrilled to return to the luxury cruise space and look forward to engaging with all internal and external stakeholders to deliver and unlock deep, meaningful experiences in luxury travel.”