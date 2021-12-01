Heathrow reopens dedicated Covid-19 red list terminal

Heathrow has reopened its dedicated facility for passengers arriving from red list countries.

From today, Terminal 4 will act as a separate arrivals facility, keeping direct red list arrivals away from passengers in all other operational terminals.

This safety-first approach delivers a more efficient journey for all passengers, alongside a multiple layered approach that will keep passengers and colleagues safe – including mandatory requirement of face coverings, intensive robotic cleaning regimes across the airport, enhanced ventilation in immigration halls and Covid-19 marshals on hand.

As the whole of the UK experiences additional measures, intended to be temporary, Heathrow reassures its passengers that they remain safe and can fly with confidence in coming weeks.

Passengers flying into Heathrow will be able to use PCR testing facilities either on or close to the airport.

Those choosing to test at the airport must pre-book and enjoy a service that will shorten the time needed self-isolate in a move to protect business travel and those reuniting with friends and family for a short time only.

Heathrow chief operating officer, Emma Gilthorpe, said: “We are supportive of measures that protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The rapid introduction of restrictions for international travel will nonetheless be a further significant blow for British exporters and those wanting to visit friends and relatives.

“Keeping the changes under constant review and a government commitment to the removal of red list countries, as soon as it is safe to do so, will help.

“Heathrow maintains the highest levels of Covid-secure measures to ensure our passengers, colleagues and partners know that Heathrow is a safe place to travel to and from.”