American builds presence in Texas with new Austin flights

American, the largest airline in Texas, is adding ten new, returning and seasonal routes to Texas’ capital city, connecting Austin with the world and the world with Austin.

The carrier is also introducing four new codeshare routes with West Coast International Alliance partner Alaska Airlines for flights beginning May 6th.

The new Austin services and codeshare routes will be available for purchase from Monday.

“American is eager to expand in Austin alongside the exponential growth of the region, and we’ll be the easiest airline to do business with as we continue to grow,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning.

“Customers have been asking for more service to Austin, and today we’re answering the call.

“These routes not only provide opportunities for companies to get back to business and for leisure travellers to enjoy the excitement of Austin, but also connect central Texans with new leisure destinations they desire.”

With the anticipated increase in business travel this summer, American is adding twice-daily service from Austin to Las Vegas (LAS); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); Raleigh Durham, North Carolina (RDU); and Washington Dulles (IAD), providing even more options for customers to make the most of their journeys.

The airline is also adding daily service from Austin to popular destinations including New Orleans (MSY); Orlando, Florida (MCO); and Tampa, Florida (TPA).

This summer, American and its partners — JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, and British Airways — will serve 19 of the 25 largest markets from Austin, providing more choices and a seamless customer experience.

Whether flying to London on British Airways, to New York on JetBlue or to Las Vegas on American, customers in Austin will have the most choices and the best network as they continue to travel for leisure and return to traveling for business.