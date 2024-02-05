Bound for Brisbane: American Airlines to fly Down Under next winter

Get ready to warm up next winter with more routes from American Airlines to exquisite beaches, vibrant landscapes and dream getaways in Australia, Brazil, Hawaii and Mexico.

From Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), American will add new service to Brisbane, Australia (BNE), in October, and Veracruz, Mexico (VER), in June. Additionally, from DFW, American will add new service to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and resume service to Kona, Hawaii (KOA), for the winter.

“American is thrilled to grow our international network to give customers more ways to escape the cold next winter,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “Together with Qantas, customers can enjoy more ways to explore new destinations across one of the most comprehensive networks connecting the United States and the South Pacific.”

New places to explore are even more rewarding as an AAdvantage® member, with the opportunity to earn miles and Loyalty Points through flying and beyond. Tickets for these new routes will be available for purchase starting Feb. 5 on aa.com and American’s mobile app.

Heading to the land Down Under

American will offer its first-ever regularly scheduled service between DFW and BNE starting in October. This new service, launching from American’s largest hub, will enable one-stop connections to BNE from more than 100 destinations across the United States that currently require at least two stops. Brisbane and the state of Queensland are known for sensational coastlines, world-famous zoos, a vibrant cultural scene and 280 days of sun every year.

When American’s seasonal service begins, it will be the longest nonstop flight in the airline’s network. For additional comfort, customers will be able to enhance their premium experience on American’s newly designed Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring 51 Flagship Suite® seats and 32 Premium Economy seats.

The joint business between American and Qantas continues to offer customers one of the most comprehensive networks connecting North America and Australia and New Zealand. Next winter, the partnership will offer services from Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK) and Vancouver, Canada (YVR), to four major gateways in Australia and New Zealand: Auckland (AKL), Brisbane (BNE), Melbourne (MEL), and Sydney (SYD). As part of the American–Qantas partnership, customers will be able to connect to more than 200 destinations across the U.S., and nearly 70 destinations across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific — more than any other partnership.

More short-haul international service this summer

For customers looking to visit idyllic beaches or learn more about new cultures, American will add more flights to the Caribbean and Mexico this summer. In June, American will inaugurate flights to VER, growing to more than 55 peak-day departures from DFW to Mexico. From across the U.S., American will offer more than 105 peak-day flights to Mexico in 2024 – the most of any U.S. airline.

Connecting customers around the globe through oneworld

On Feb. 1, 1999, American joined with British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas to found the oneworld® alliance. Today, American is proud to join 12 other member airlines to celebrate 25 years of delivering an exceptional travel experience through a global network that now includes 4.5 million flights to more than 900 destinations in over 170 territories. With this key milestone, oneworld is committed to continue growing into the world’s leading airline alliance.

American is able to connect customers with the rest of the world through a strong domestic and short-haul network combined with key partnerships such as oneworld, which serves important markets in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Earlier this month, oneworld opened its first branded lounge in Terminal 1 of Seoul’s Incheon International Airport (ICN). The bright, new lounge features stylish seating in a contemporary new setting for up to 148 customers, allowing travelers a calming space to recharge, relax and dine before their flight.

Across American and oneworld partners, AAdvantage® members can expand their travel horizons through earning and redeeming AAdvantage® miles on oneworld partner airlines, just like when flying American. AAdvantage® members can also up their travel game with exclusive AAdvantage member benefits coming later this year like Admirals Club® One-Day Passes and Flagship® Lounge Single Visit Passes.

The award-winning AAdvantage® program is the largest and world’s first loyalty program that gives members access to unparalleled experiences, with more ways to earn and use miles, and more rewards and status benefits. Not an AAdvantage® member? Join for free on aa.com.