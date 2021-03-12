WTTC praises Greek plans to reopen tourism market in May

Greece is set to give the green light to holidaymakers from May 14th as the destination seeks to boost its tourism economy.

The move has been welcomed by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which is keen to see the sector reopened around the globe as quickly as possible.

Greek tourism minister, Harry Theocharis, explained the country will be opened up to international tourists who are vaccinated, have antibodies or can show proof of a negative test.

All tourists will be subject to random Covid-19 testing upon entry.

Theocharis said the details are still being finalised, with details expected in the coming days.

Gloria Guevara, chief executive of WTTC, said: “The World Travel & Tourism Council and its members praise the Greek government for its tremendous efforts and strategic steps taken to restart international travel from May 14th.

“This clear roadmap to recovery could reopen the door to a bumper summer of travel for sun-starved holidaymakers looking to get away to Greece and provide a significant boost to the country’s economy.

“It also lays out the pathway which other countries could follow, in a bid to kickstart safe travel and help revive their own stricken economies.”

She added: “The Greek government’s strategy and measures revealed are broadly in line with WTTC advice and we are pleased it will soon be welcoming travellers with proof of vaccination, a negative test or a positive antibody test, with only positive cases required to quarantine.

“These entry requirements along with random rapid tests on arrival, enhanced health and hygiene measures and mandatory mask wearing throughout the travel journey and in public spaces will provide the reassurance consumers need to book their trips.

“Greece is one of Europe’s most popular destinations for travellers and as such, relies heavily upon international travel, with Germany and the UK as its most important source markets.”