American Airlines Plans to Introduce Five New European Routes for Summer 2024

American Airlines has unveiled plans to initiate five fresh daily seasonal routes connecting Europe with the United States, as per the announcement made by the airline on Thursday.

Of these routes, three will facilitate travel to Philadelphia, with flight operations commencing from Nice, Copenhagen, and Naples on 5th May, 1st June, and 5th June 2024, respectively. The deployment of Boeing 787 aircraft will be utilized for all three of these services.

Further enhancing its offerings, the airline is set to inaugurate a novel route on 1st June, linking Barcelona and Dallas Fort Worth, deploying Boeing 777-200 aircraft for this service.

Moreover, American Airlines intends to revive operations between Chicago and Venice on 1st June, a route it previously serviced in 2019, according to the airline’s statements.

Amidst the reinstatement of previous routes, American Airlines is geared to facilitate a total of 67 daily flights between the United States and Europe during the upcoming summer season.

“American is thrilled to add three new European destinations,” said American’s senior vice president of network and schedule planning Brian Znotins. “New service from Philadelphia and expanded trans-Atlantic service from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth will offer customers convenient one-stop access from more than 200 unique destinations across the US to Europe next summer.”