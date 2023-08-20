Brand-New, Iconic Hotel Debuts In Paris

Located on the lively Rue Cadet, the newest hotel from the family-run Leitmotiv hotel chain is called La Fantaisie.

The hotel’s interior was created by Martin Brudnizki to be a secluded oasis where guests can enjoy both nature and luxury. La Fantaisie provides an innovative outdoor space with extensive landscaping. Its rooftop bar framed by trees offers breathtaking views of Paris and has quickly become a local favourite.

The 73 bedrooms and suites, as well as the spa and different bathing amenities, were each designed to be an oasis of tranquillity, providing guests with a complete escape from the city world.

The coral accents and bright yellows and greens in the colour scheme bring to mind the outdoors and serve to relax and rejuvenate guests. Richly cushioned couches, extravagant headboards, beautiful walls and ceilings adorned with flowery wallpaper, and other such opulent details immerse visitors into a magical realm of nature.

The spa’s natural components were carefully chosen by the Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, which included cane backrests, glass wall lights that mimic petals and leaves, and a mosaic depicting a field of wild flowers and meadows.

Chef Dominique Crenn’s return to France has made headlines because of the revolutionary idea of collaboration and independence she brings to the hotel’s dining room. The interior has a soothing ambience and plenty of bright natural light. The patio, which continues into the garden, invites you to spend more time outside when the temperature is pleasant. The restaurant’s glass ceiling was modelled like an old greenhouse in order to bring the outside within and celebrate the changing of the seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rooftop bar looks out into Paris’ fabled zinc rooftops and is surrounded by vegetation. The bar is a social hub with delicious drinks and an eclectic, enjoyable atmosphere, like a secret island paradise, full with lavish amenities and addictive good spirits.

The resort takes a comprehensive approach to relaxation and health, with baths inspired by traditional healing rites and harnessing the restorative power of subterranean springs. Armchairs covered in a soft green fabric, mosaics portraying budding plants, and pools of water all mirror the spring green colour of their surroundings and enable nature to blossom at the centre of this peaceful refuge.

The new facade, inspired by the Parisian style, is covered in greyish-green pre-weathered zinc. The copper roofing help create a nice balance between the man-made and the natural worlds around it. Situated between the neighbouring buildings, the new glass rooftop space is the apex and crowning beauty of the contemporary design of the hotel and adds vibrancy to the streetscape.

The Leitmotiv Hotel Group’s La Fantaisie debuted on the ninth arrondissement’s Rue Cadet. Average nightly prices start at roughly 558 euros.