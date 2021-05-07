Aida Cruises to return to Germany this month

Aida Cruises has confirmed it will return to the German market this month after the country took new steps to reopen tourism.

The Carnival Corporation-owned line said it would offer short voyages from Kiel (Schleswig-Holstein) from May 22nd.

AIDAsol is currently positioned in northern Germany and is ready for the re-start.

Booking starts on Wednesday, with further details to be announced soon.

Enhanced health and safety protocols - tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV - include a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for all passengers.

There will also be regular health checks, social distancing and hygiene protocols, medical care including testing capacities on board and other measures.

There was no mention, however, of a vaccine requirement.