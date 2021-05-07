Second Uniworld Mystery Cruise sells out

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has seen its first-ever Mystery Cruise – to be hosted by chief executive Ellen Bettridge – sell within 48 hours of announcement.

Not only that, but a second Mystery Cruise released just under a fortnight later also sold out, this time within just 24 hours.

The exclusive ten-day cruises depart on June 12th and September 23rd next year, respectively.

While both cruises will be sailing in Europe, neither itinerary has been offered by the brand before and the second Mystery cruise will travel to completely different destinations from the first Mystery offering.

Both will feature over-the-top, unique experiences both on and off the ship that have been curated by the Uniworld team, and all the details - including the destinations - will remain a surprise to guests until the last possible moment.

They will receive a packing list in advance of the trip, but the big reveal will only take place when they are already en route to the airport.

Chris Townson, UK & Ireland managing director for Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, said: “We’ve over the moon at the response to our Mystery Cruises, which is a sign of the incredible support and loyalty we are lucky enough to receive from our guests, and for which we are very grateful.

“The question we’re being asked of course is, will we announce another Mystery Cruise?

“I think we’re still figuring that one out – it takes a huge amount of work to curate these thrilling, one-of-a-kind adventures filled with experiences we’ve never offered before, and to put the systems in place to ensure that they remain a closely guarded secret.

“Certainly, we are delighted at the way they have been received, and we will have more exciting announcements down the line as the world opens up to travel once more.”