Norwegian continues to struggle with low demand

Traffic figures for Norwegian in April were significantly impacted by government travel restrictions and therefore low demand.

Just 59,431 customers flew with the low-cost carrier last month.

This was, however, an increase of approximately 18,000 compared to the same period last year.

Capacity, measure in available seat kilometres was down seven per cent, while the total passenger traffic was up by 115 percent.

The load factor was 42 per cent, up 24 percentage points, compared to April last year.

“The pandemic and international travel restrictions continue to impact our traffic results when compared to the same period last year despite the percentage increases.

“However, as the reopening of borders in Norway and across Europe progresses, we are confident that we will continue to see a gradual increase in year-on-year traffic.

“We continuously adjust our operations to changes in demand,” said Jacob Schram, chief executive of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated ten aircraft in April, mainly on domestic routes in Norway.

The company operated 97 per cent of its scheduled flights in April, whereof 97 per cent departed on time.