AHIC 2020: More details revealed as show returns to Dubai

The 16th edition of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) will take place in a brand-new format over three days with an exciting programme filled with critical insights from industry leaders.

The show will also offer networking opportunities designed for the new world when it returns from September 29th-October 1st.

AHIC will be ‘on the road’ for the three-day programme, broadcasting live from pop-up studios across hotels in Dubai with select audiences, shared simultaneously on a virtual platform with the AHIC online community worldwide.

During the three days attendees will be able to create their personalised schedules, choosing the sessions and activities they would like to attend either virtually or on-site in Dubai.

Commenting on the new format of AHIC, Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events and founder of AHIC, said: “We have had to start from scratch and imagine what bringing the hotel investment industry together looks like in September 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a very different scenario to what we have done in the past as the industry has changed, our community’s needs have changed and the regulations governing events have changed.

“However, what remains constant and more pressing than ever, is the need for the industry to come together, connect, share information, challenges and solutions and be inspired.

“AHIC is an important opportunity for the industry to demonstrate its resilience and how it is evolving to bounce back stronger.”

Day one will comprise a briefing on ‘The Future of Hotel F&B’ hosted by Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts as well as a session hosted by JLL titled ‘Focus on Outward Opportunities for Investors’.

Day two will see discussions on the macro-economic outlook, investor sentiment, global and regional key performance indicators as well as pipeline, and how to tackle transformation through technology.

The final day will look at ‘Building Back Better’, with industry perspectives on thriving in the new normal, looking at how brands are connecting with their customers to get them travelling once again, complemented by various specialised discussions in virtual roundtables and breakout sessions.

In addition to the conference programme, ‘AHIC on the Road’ will feature a series of activity-based outdoor networking experiences.

These include a community run organised by the First Group at the Marina Prominade, yoga at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR with the support of Accor, a golf tournament presented by Dubai Golf, and the return of the AHIC Roya Tennis Tournament hosted by Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

More Information

AHIC is the annual gathering for the Middle East’s hospitality investment community organised by global hotel investment event organiser Bench Events in partnership with Middle East business intelligence brand, Meed.

AHIC creates a knowledge and networking platform for global and regional investors of all backgrounds, offering essential insights to investing in hotels, showcasing regional and international hospitality investment opportunities and facilitating direct connections with hospitality industry stakeholders.

For more information about the event here.