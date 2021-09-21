AHIC 2021: Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira takes brand into UAE

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is further expanding its international footprint with the opening of the newly built 131-room Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira.

The hotel becomes the first property in the UAE under the renowned economy brand.

Ideally located close to Dubai’s popular landmarks with a direct access to the Dubai Metro, the launch of the Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira joins the recent openings of the Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira and Wyndham Dubai Deira as part of the Deira Enrichment Project and as a continuation of rapid growth across the region.

Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the largest and most recognised economy hotel brands in the world, with a global portfolio of 1,600 properties and nearly 50 Days Inn by Wyndham hotels in the UK.

The launch of Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira follows the debut of the brand in Turkey in June and marks the eighth hotel brand Wyndham has launched in the UAE, following the recent debut of the La Quinta by Wyndham brand in Bur Dubai.

Michel Augier, regional director, Middle East and Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Dubai is one of the most sought out destinations for travellers from all corners of the globe, looking for a variety of accommodation options, making it the ideal location to launch our Days Inn by Wyndham brand.

“The launch of the Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira perfectly complements the recently opened Wyndham Dubai Deira and the Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira, which are already situated within the spectacular Deira Enrichment Project and our portfolio of over 60 hotels in the Middle East and Africa.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our brands and offerings in destinations we know our travellers want to be, such as the exciting and evolving destination of Dubai.”

The Deira Enrichment Project - a development by Ithra Dubai, a fully owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai - is a mixed-use project situated along the Dubai creek and waterfront in the western part of Deira.

With the goal of expanding the urban fabric of the existing Deira community towards the sea, the project is expected to become one of the largest waterfronts and man-made developments in the world.

The new hotel adds to Wyndham’s current portfolio of 19 hotels in the UAE, including 11 in Dubai.

Dimitris Manikis, managing director, EMEA, for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, tells Breaking Travel News about the new property as the Middle East market recovers from Covid-19:

