AHIC 2021: Kube Ventures launches in Middle East

Kube Ventures has a single purpose, to drive transformation by incubating and accelerating hospitality start-ups.

Inspired and created by Michael Levie and David Keen, Kube has attracted some of the foremost entrepreneurs and disruptors in the hospitality space.

Each one shares the values of the founders and a drive to create fundamental change.

The vision, in short, is to incubate and accelerate value-driven start-ups that will collectively reimagine global hospitality.

Kube Ventures creates and partners with start-ups, leveraging two crucial entities to empower new ideas: Kube Circle and Kube Conscience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kube Circle brings together leaders, veterans and visionaries in the hospitality industry in a club-like concept.

This community forms a global think tank for knowledge sharing, education and networking.

It will also be its own catalyst of start-ups.

Kube Ventures is governed by Kube Conscience; an appointed board to measure the values and potential of each entity.

While Kube Circle acts as the rich mind, Kube Conscience stands as a moral gateway.

Keen and Levie chose AHIC as the forum to launch Kube Ventures as the destination asserts its credentials as a hub for investment for value-driven start-ups across the world.

In light of the pandemic, Kube Ventures hopes to overcome the greatest challenges in hospitality by fostering new entities that dare to innovate.

“We want to give back to the hospitality industry.

“All of our shareholders have united with a crystal-clear purpose.

“We want to catalyse transformation: be it in technology, operations or human resources,” said Levie.