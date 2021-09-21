AHIC 2021: London Project confirms international expansion

Dubai Bluewaters’ multifaceted dining and lifestyle destination, the London Project, has revealed its plans for expansion in the United Arab Emirates and internationally.

New outlets are confirmed for Dubai Marina and Canary Wharf in London next year, followed by Miami and Barcelona in 2023.

Now under construction in Marina Walk, Dubai Marina, the second UAE outpost, is penned to open in March next year and will see one jaw-dropping venue house three spectacular brand-new licensed concepts across three floors.

Employing diverse disciplines from across the experiential spectrum; from theatre to cutting-edge display technology, their vision is to create venues and experiences which go beyond a bar or a restaurant and provide lasting memories of a true lifestyle destination for their audience.

Seamlessly combining a curated mix of tasteful cuisine, thoughtful mixology, energy-inducing entertainment, and a bustling atmosphere, the scene will present a day-to-night experience like no other.

Representing the first international outpost, next the London Project will make its flagship entry to the UK and the city that inspired the concept.

With its flag set to unfurl in the upscale Canary Wharf district, the London Project will take up residency in a unique, overwater location in Water Square, Wood Wharf.

In true Project form, the floating multi-level venue will see three innovative new concepts created under one roof, in addition to an in-house operational gin distillery, whiskey club, and a rooftop podcast studio as part of the brand’s very own media arm, London Project Live.

Dedicated to the evolution of ideas, the London Project is renowned for bringing diverse perspectives and talent together for a fresh take on food and a hybrid digital/physical experience that connects and enriches the lives of the modern consumer.

Set to make its presence felt around the world, the London Project has also confirmed plans to open in Barcelona and Miami in 2023, as well as a second venue in London.

Fuelling the drive for global expansion alongside his team is Stephen Valentino, co-founder of the London Project, who commented: “As a team, we are driven to enhance the

lives of our customers and the communities we support.

“We are focused on disrupting and redefining hospitality, and The London Project is so much more than a bar or restaurant.

“It’s truly a project to enhance the hospitality experience and give way to creative and community development.”