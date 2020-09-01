Emirates and flydubai renew codeshare partnership

Emirates and flydubai customers can now access a wider range of travel options around the world.

Following the progressive resumption of passenger flights to global destinations, the two Dubai-based airlines have revived their strategic partnership to offer customers increased connectivity.

Emirates customers can now travel on codeshare flights to over 30 destinations on flydubai, while flydubai customers have over 70 destinations they can travel to on Emirates.

Some of the favourite flydubai destinations for Emirates passengers include Belgrade, Bucharest, Kyiv, Sofia and Zanzibar.

Commenting on the renewal of the partnership, Adnan Kazim, Emirates chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to announce that our customers can once again take advantage of the complementary strengths of Emirates and flydubai to access an enhanced network of cities on a single ticket and integrated loyalty programme.

“The partnership has crossed a number of successful milestones since its inception in 2017 and over the coming months, Emirates and flydubai will be working together to re-open even more of the world for our customers.”

Emirates and flydubai will offer travel experiences reflecting their individual brands while keeping the health and safety of customers and employees on the ground and in air as their top priority.

The two airlines have each implemented extensive safety measures to combat Covid-19 at every step of the customer’s journey including enhanced sanitisation of all touchpoints and advanced HEPA filters fitted in aircraft cabins to eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin air.

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai, said: “We are confident that the demand for travel will continue to increase as more countries gradually start to lift restrictions on international travel.

“flydubai has restarted operations to 32 points around the network since June and we expect the number to steadily grow over the next few months.

“Dubai has put strong health and safety protocols in place which has encouraged well informed passengers to travel, whether for business, leisure or to reunite with their loved ones.”

He added: “We remain agile in our approach to maximise the utilisation of our fleet by supporting government efforts to operate repatriation flights and increasing cargo-only operations.

“Our partnership with Emirates will continue to facilitate a more seamless flow of passengers and cargo across our combined networks in the recovery phase.”