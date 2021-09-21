AHIC 2021: DoubleTree by Hilton to debut in Cameroon

Hilton has announced the signing of an agreement with Société Nouvelle des Cocotiers (SNC) to launch its upscale DoubleTree by Hilton brand in Cameroon.

The hotel is expected to open in 2023 following a multimillion-dollar renovation of the Douala Rabingha Hotel and will join Hilton Yaounde, which recently celebrated its thirtieth anniversary of operation within the country.

Andrew McLachlan, managing director development, sub-Saharan Africa, Hilton, said: “Hilton has a strong tradition of hospitality in Cameroon, welcoming guests for over 30 years.

“I am delighted that we are expanding our portfolio and launching a second brand in the market.

“DoubleTree by Hilton Douala gives us a presence within the country’s key commercial hub in an established location well known to international visitors to the city.”

Located within the Bonanjo district, the primary commercial district of Douala, the 141-guestroom hotel will be located next to the French Consulate near to a multitude of corporate and government offices.

It is approximately six kilometres from Douala International Airport.

The property will feature five dining outlets, including a specialty restaurant, all-day dining restaurant, spectacular rooftop bar as well as lobby bar and café.

Meeting space will consist of four individual meeting rooms and a ballroom, whilst the hotel will also feature spa and fitness facilities as well as a children’s playground.

DoubleTree by Hilton has over 18 properties trading or under development across the African continent – adding to a global portfolio of more than 600 hotels across 48 countries – including destinations such as Addis Ababa, Cape Town and Nairobi.