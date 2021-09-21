AHIC 2021: Accor to take Novotel into Saudi Arabia

Accor is growing its portfolio in Saudi Arabia, partnering with Taiba Investments to open the first Novotel branded property in the city of Madinah.

Once open, the property will include 394 keys, three food and beverage outlets as well as meeting rooms and retail space

Since the launch of the Vision 2030 for the kingdom in 2016, Accor has continuously been involved in the development of the hospitality landscape including the introduction of unique development projects across the country, now adding a greenfield project.

The group is partnering with Taiba Investments, considered to be one of the largest real estate companies in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The organisation provides various services such as real estate property investment, development and management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to be partnering with Accor to develop our new hotel in the holy city of Madinah,” said Saleh Habdan Al-Habdan, chief executive from Taiba Investments Real Estate Company.

“We are confident that this new property will benefit greatly the hospitality landscape of the city and kingdom overall, offering travellers a new and convenient accommodation option.”

Novotel Madinah will be in close proximity to the Holy Mosque, and directly on King Faisal Road at its intersection with Amr Bin Al Aas Street, offering guests easy access to every main road in the city.

“This is a great opportunity to introduce the first Novotel property to the Holy City and increase further Novotel’s footprint in the Kingdom,” added Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey.

“As a key player in the Saudi 2030 vision, we are proud to contribute to the country’s development on the hospitality and tourism front while expanding Accor’s presence as leading hospitality group in the region.”

Take a look below as Mark Willis brings Breaking Travel News up to date with the recovery in the Middle East hospitality market:

<p>