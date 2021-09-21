AHIC 2021: Envi Lodges seeks to bring glamping to Middle East

A new luxury experiential eco-lodge brand and management company launched during the Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

Envi Lodges is co-founded by Chris Nader and Noelle Homsy, both avid travellers and experts in the hospitality industry.

Over the last decade, they witness the change in tourism in the MENA region and foresaw the travel revolution when it was still in “evolution”.

But revolution it is - according to Businesswire, the global experiential lodging (glamping) market size is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17.5 per cent CAGR.

“Travellers are looking for meaningful trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They want to have a positive impact on the place they visit,” said Envi Lodges co-founder, Noelle Homsy.

“We believe that the current hospitality offering in the region needs to evolve to remain relevant.

“So, we created a hotel brand in line with this global shift towards transformational and regenerative tourism, focusing on eco-lodges that are immersed in nature and anchored around experiences: adventure, wellness, agritourism, cultural immersion, and environmental discoveries.”

Envi offers three types of accommodation (tents, prefab suites and alternative pods), all built with low impact on the environment and with a sense of place, following seven sustainability pillars.

With the push from governments in the MENA region, particularly the GCC, to promote eco-tourism, and the development of nature-centric tourism projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, Envi lodges is well positioned to grow its portfolio within a short time frame.

Chris Nader, co-founder of Envi, said: “Last June, we raised funds from European and GCC investors to develop the brand and we’re getting ready for our second round in 2022.

“What is very encouraging is to see the growing interest of investors in developing lodges with Envi at such an early stage of our inception, and we already have a promising pipeline of projects under negotiation, particularly in the UAE and Saudi.”