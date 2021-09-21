AHIC 2021: Worsley recognised for contribution to tourism

As the show returns to Dubai, AHIC founder Jonathan Worsley has been honoured for his contribution to tourism in the Middle East.

Anita Mendiratta, special advisor to the secretary general of the UNWTO, presented the Bench chairmen with a letter of special recognition.

The letter, from Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the UNWTO, thanked Worsley for stepping forward to keep the hospitality and tourism industry connected, informed, innovative and inspired from the outset of the pandemic.

He was credited with visionary leadership and using technology to deliver numerous virtual and hybrid events, step-changing how the industry connects.

Surprised and delighted to receive the recognition, Worsley dedicated it to the team at Bench that have worked tirelessly to ensure AHIC returned in 2021, live in person.