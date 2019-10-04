Accor to open 13 ibis budget hotels in Singapore

Accor will unveil 13 new ibis budget hotels in Singapore after inking a deal with Global Premium Hotels.

The hotels, rebranded from existing Fragrance hotels, will be progressively available for booking through the company’s distribution network commencing from this month.

The conclusion of this partnership cements Accor’s position as the largest hotel operator in Singapore, bringing its total inventory to 7,625 rooms across 30 hotels.

The company offers 3,357 rooms in the luxury and premium space, 1,840 in midscale and a further 2,428 in economy.

In addition, the two Parc Sovereign hotels will commence renovation plans towards the end of 2019 and will be rebranded to become one Mercure and one ibis Styles hotel by mid-2020.

“With its nifty and modern design, these new ibis budget hotels spread across central and suburban locations in Singapore are perfect for savvy business or leisure travellers.

“Featuring cosy rooms for one, two or three people and conveniently located to leisure attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, Clarke Quay, Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, these new additions to our network in the city offer wider choices to guests looking for a short break or weekend getaway,” said Garth Simmons, chief operating officer, Accor Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and south Asia.

Global Premium Hotels chief executive, Ko Lee Meng, said, “We are excited to launch a new Accor brand in the market and deepen our relationship with Accor.

“Having provided quality accommodation and great value to visitors to Singapore these past 20 years, the rebranding and enhancement of our existing properties marks not just another milestone for our group, but an evolution in our business and a boost to our expansion strategy.”

Ranging in size from 32 rooms to 168 rooms, selected hotels also feature a pool and/or gym.

ibis budget Singapore Clarke Quay, located five minutes’ walk from Clarke Quay MRT Station and the Singapore River, features a fitness centre and a rooftop swimming pool.

The ibis budget Singapore Selegie boasts a rooftop pool with great views of Singapore’s city skyline.

Additionally, ibis budget Singapore Clarke Quay, ibis budget Singapore Imperial and ibis budget Singapore Selegie offer a casual dining café.

The ibis budget Singapore Mount Faber and ibis budget Singapore West Coast are a short drive from VivoCity, Singapore’s largest mall and gateway to Sentosa Island and its many leisure attractions - Universal Studios, various theme parks, sandy beaches and lush rainforests.

The cluster of hotels in the eastern suburbs of Joo Chiat and Geylang are a foodie’s haven, with famous local eateries and dining houses recommended by food bloggers and influencers within walking distance.