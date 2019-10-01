Savescu appointed operations director with Fairmont Dubai

Fairmont Dubai has appointed Matei Savescu to the role of director of operations.

Savescu joins Fairmont Dubai following a stint as executive assistant manager at Fairmont Beijing.

Prior to that he had been in charge of the rooms division at Raffles Beijing.

Savescu brings more than 15 years of experience within the luxury hotel market, including time spent in Romania, United States and China.

In his new role, Savescu will be responsible in overseeing operations at the hotel while developing and implementing operational strategies in line with the its business needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will seek success by leveraging the strengths of the brand and existing resources at the company’s flagship hotel.

The property is located in the heart of Dubai, features 394 guest rooms and suites, and is recognised as Dubai’s Leading Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Matei holds a bachelor’s degree in tourism and commercial management from D. Cantemir University, Romania, and an MBA in international management from the Institute of Luzern, Switzerland.