First images of S.S. São Gabriel from Uniworld released

Uniworld has released a sneak peek of new super ship, S.S. São Gabriel.

The vessel is set to debut in Portugal in April next year.

One of four super ships launching at Uniworld in 2020, the brand-new S.S. São Gabriel will join fellow new super ships S.S. Sphinx, Mekong Jewel, and S.S. La Venezia for the highly anticipated season.

“Expanding upon our commitment to transform our entire fleet to super ships in the coming years, we’re thrilled to share a first look at the stunning S.S. São Gabriel,” said Ellen Bettridge, chief executive of Uniworld.

“Evoking a fresh new design inspired by the majestic landscapes in Portugal and adorned with gorgeous Portuguese tiles, the S.S. São Gabriel will bring the destination to life for our guests, while maintaining the highest calibre of service and personalisation.”

Set to be the newest ship on the Douro River, the S.S. São Gabriel was designed to embody the beautiful Douro River Valley region through its décor and delectable food and wine.

The entire top deck will offer all lavishly appointed suites enhanced with butler service, giving guests the option to dine at any time they’d like while enjoying the ship.

“We have been partnering with the Travel Corporation’s family brands since 2017 and this year we are delighted to partner with Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection to support the launch of their new super ship in Portugal,” added Miguel Moraes, global trade marketing director at Visit Portugal.

“Our strategy is to promote all the regions of our diverse country than can be visited year-round.

“The luxury traveller is a key target for us as they have the propensity to stay for longer and spend more while on holiday in Portugal and this partnership with Uniworld allows us to meet this objective.