Accor launches budget hotel brand – greet

Accor has launched a new economy segment brand, greet.

Alert to new trends, Accor claims the new flag is a sustainable tourism offer that combines environmental considerations with a socially responsible approach for travellers seeking authenticity.

greet is a community-based, responsible and non-standardised brand, that is in keeping with current trends and seeks to serve travellers who are looking to add meaning to their purchases and are aware of their impact on the planet.

It sets itself apart through its name and its unique identity within Accor Group’s brand portfolio.

Created in early 2019, the greet brand brings a distinctive touch to the group.

greet was created in response to a single observation – today, more than ever before, travellers want a high-quality and affordable hotel experience, while simultaneously seeking to add meaning to their purchases and reduce their impact on the planet.

The greet concept addresses this dual challenge through a flexible business model for partners, and a totally new hotel experience for customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only guidelines are that greet hotels must include a number of the brand’s key features, including its logo in the common areas, a large table d’hôte for sharing special moments, and ensuring that 20 per cent of rooms can accommodate between four and six people.

Each hotel owner is free to express themselves while staying true to the three ways of being greet: by salvaging objects sourced via second-hand networks or from eco-responsible suppliers; by upcycling unusual decorative items, and by revisiting these objects to repurpose them and give them a second lease of life.

For Franck Gervais, chief executive, Europe Accor: “Since its creation, Accor has always been attentive to the needs of its partners and franchisees.

“Through our plan to expand our portfolio of brands, launched by Sébastien Bazin, we are upholding our commitment to always offering unforgettable experiences to our customers while simultaneously supporting our network of franchisees.

“With the launch of greet, our aim is simply to provide an ideal solution to independent hotel owners by offering a brand that combines the regeneration of existing hotel structures with cost control, both in terms of renovation and redevelopment of the spaces.”

Accor Group hopes to open 300 greet hotels throughout Europe by 2030.

The greet network will quickly extend to various European destinations, with the German city of Darmstadt welcoming the very first greet hotel outside France in the coming months.