Gran Meliá Arusha takes brand into Africa for first time

Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening the first property under the flag in Africa, Gran Meliá Arusha.

Based in the heart of Arusha within northern Tanzania, the exclusive east African resort will be the perfect base for visitors looking to explore the natural beauty of some of Africa’s most striking landscapes, including the Serengeti and Kilimanjaro.

Gran Melia Arusha is a new addition to the extensive collaboration between Meliá Hotels International and Albwardy Investment.

Meliá Hotels International already successfully operates five Albwardy hotels: Meliá Zanzibar and Meliá Serengeti Lodge in Tanzania, Gran Meliá Iguazu in Argentina, Meliá London Kensington in the United Kingdom, and Meliá Desert Palm also in Dubai.

The luxury hotel will boast a convenient location for both international and regional travellers, located just a 45-minute drive from Kilimanjaro International Airport and 20-minute drive from Arusha Airport.

The property will also lend itself well to business travellers, offering a state-of-the-art conference centre and meeting facilities in the diplomatic hub of Tanzania.

Gran Meliá Arusha will feature 171 exquisitely decorated rooms and suites designed with earthy interiors and contemporary furniture to provide a relaxing atmosphere for guests.

The rooms are complete with private balconies, offering panoramic views over Mount Meru and the hotel’s luscious surrounding gardens.