Sakr steps in to lead Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Jumeirah Group has announced that Mahmoud Sakr has been officially welcomed as the new managing director of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel & Royal Residences.

Sakr brings over 30 years’ experience and joins from Jumeirah Emirates Towers where he was general manager and area general manager – city hotels.

Originally from Egypt, he is passionate about providing a personalised guest experience at this award-winning resort on Palm Jumeirah.

As one of Jumeirah’s most experienced business leaders, he has played a pivotal role in the company’s journey over the last 20 years.

He is a seasoned hotelier and his dedication to his employees and guests alike sets a great example and is highly commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakr’s strong market knowledge and excellent operational knowledge makes him well placed to take on the challenge of managing Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

Prior to joining Jumeirah Group, he worked for Le Méridien for 13 years across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Senegal.

More Information

As Mahmoud Sakr takes up the role, he offered his thoughts to Breaking Travel News on the hotel, tourism in Dubai and the upcoming Expo 2020.

Find out what he had to say here.