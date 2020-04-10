ABTA postpones Morocco convention until 2021

ABTA has postponed its annual travel convention in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Morocco-based event was due to take place in October 2020, and will now be moved until the same time next year.

The association will instead hold a UK-based convention at a similar time in the autumn.

Following discussion with the Moroccan National Tourism Office it was agreed that at the present time ABTA and the tourist office’s attention and resources should be focused on dealing with the current critical situation impacting the travel industry in both the UK and Morocco.

ABTA chief executive, Mark Tanzer, said: “We are very disappointed to have to postpone this year’s planned convention in Marrakech, but the current circumstances left us with little choice.

“I am delighted that the Moroccan National Tourism Office has confirmed its support for hosting the event in October 2021, and I have no doubt that the convention then will be a great success for our hosts, our delegates and our headline partners.”

He added: “Instead, this year we’ll host an industry event that will combine the annual Travel Matters policy event, normally held in June, with a convention focusing particularly on issues and opportunities as the industry rebuilds from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

More details of the Autumn convention will be released in due course.

