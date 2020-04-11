Jamaica tourism launches fundraising effort to support island

The Jamaica Tourist Board seeking to help the Caribbean destination fight the spread of Covid-19 with a telethon.

The Jamaica, Together We Stand event will take place tomorrow at 15:00 island time.

The virtual fundraising concert will feature remote performances by some of leading artists and celebrities from Jamaica, including Koffee, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Maxi Priest and Richie Spice.

The six-hour event will be livestreamed on VP Records’ YouTube channel and a portion of the broadcast will be aired live on Television Jamaica and various digital platforms.

“Telethon Jamaica, Together We Stand is a call to action to support our doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals during this challenging time,” said Donovan White, Jamaica director of tourism.

“The donations made will provide essential resources to continue protecting our healthcare workers on the frontline and help fight the spread fight the spread of Covid-19 across all our communities.

“I have been inspired by Jamaica’s display of solidarity thus far and I am confident that as a resilient nation, we will get through this together.”

To donate, visit the official website.

