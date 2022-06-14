A cultural retreat at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

When travelling to Vietnam, vivid immersions in the local way of life is the most insightful experience to discover the beauty and vibrancy of the Vietnamese culture. Set in an idyllic location on Vietnam’s culturally rich central coast, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An presents an authentic connection to the region through community-lead staff, unique architecture, inspiring spa concept, Vietnamese culinary journey, in-Resort cultural activities and local ceremonies, and a range of insightful excursions.

Community Lead

With more than 98 percent of staff hailing from Hoi An and Danang, each Four Seasons team member brings a sense of place with vast knowledge of the local culture and showcases the warmth of Vietnamese hospitality, from heart-warming welcoming service in traditional Ao Dai uniform to friendly smiles and gentle treatment of care and concern from the heart.

Preserving a historic temple on-site, Thanh Hoang Temple, the Resort embraces the importance of traditional rituals and welcomes local fishermen to perform monthly prayers to seek blessings, fortune and protection from the guardian of the sea. This aged-old traditional temple is now part of the Resort’s landmark.

Unique Architecture

In homage to traditional abodes, the all-villa resort interprets the Vietnamese tradition of architecture as an art form. Aesthetic and symbolic, each villa entails the traditional Vietnamese design that unites structure, landscape, and Phong Thuy (widely known as Feng Shui) to brilliant effect featuring internal columns, a multi-functional central sleeping platform and a wide space for natural ventilation.

Inspiring Spa Concept

Nestled in a lotus lagoon, The Heart of the Earth Spa is an earth-attuned spa that inspires guests to be mindful and connect to Mother Nature, our natural healer. This unique and inspiring concept is centred on the mindful teachings of the renowned Vietnamese Zen Master Thich Nhat Hạnh. Each blissful treatment is categorized in one of the three well-being categories – Stability, Creativity and Non-Judgement – complemented by crystal singing bowl experiences, tuned to 432 Hz, the harmonic intonation of nature. Named as “Best Emotional Recovery” space by Condé Nast Traveler in 2019, a visit to the award-winning spa is a deep self-discovery expedition into one’s inner being connecting to natural surroundings as one inseparable being.

Vietnamese Culinary Journey

With an on-site Resort farm of more than 40 varieties of heirloom herbs, vegetables and fruits combined with a thoughtful guiding principle to source the best ingredients from local suppliers, guests are assured to enjoy the freshest quality of food. Appreciate a freshly brewed aromatic cup of coffee from the Ethical Cup menu using Rainforest Alliance certified robusta coffee beans from the highlands of Vietnam to an array of authentic Vietnamese flavours from all regions on the Vietnamese Street Food themed-buffet dinner spread. For a complete Vietnamese culinary journey, join the Nam Hai Cooking Academy to craft authentic Vietnamese recipes from scratch and embrace the traditional cooking concept of Yin and Yang in dishes using fresh ingredients, handpicked from the Resort farm. One-on-one authentic Korean and Indian cooking classes with the Resort chefs are also available.

On-Site Cultural Activities

Daily complimentary and bespoke activities at the resort ground feature arts and crafts classes (conical hat embroidery, silk flower making, candle making, and Hoi An face mask painting) and traditional practices (coconut cutting and Vietnamese home remedy making). The nightly candlelit Good Night Kiss to the Earth ritual and weekly Thap Nen candle lighting ceremony is part of the traditional praying ritual to Mother Earth and ancestors for peace, health, happiness and great fortune.

Cultural Excursions

To discover the country’s vibrant culture and natural wonders, join the insightful tours to the sacred sites and cultural trips to the pulsating heartland of Central Vietnam.

Total cultural immersion is not complete without a visit to the extraordinary UNESCO trifecta. Take an evening stroll and explore the beguiling lantern-lit streets and artisan ateliers of enchanting Hoi An Ancient Town by foot, marvel at the historical wonder of ancient ruins at the temple-strewn My Son Champa Sanctuary, and embark on a journey to the heart of Vietnam’s last empire at The Imperial City of Hue’s Citadel.

To further explore the Hoi An Ancient Town and experience the vibrant dining scene like a local, hop on the Resort’s vintage Vespa with a local foodie tour guide traversing the scenic routes to sample some of the best regional dishes and classic Vietnamese cuisine from authentic restaurants. For adventurous foodies, the Hoi An Vespa Foodie Adventure by Four Seasons is not to be missed.

Other popular cultural highlights include:

Fishing with the Locals (a fascinating eco-tour boat ride into the heart of a local fishing village through palm-flanked waterways of the Cua Dai River to learn the centuries-old fishing techniques and paddle a Vietnamese bamboo basket boat)

Wet Rice Farm Culture (a bicycle ride through the rice paddy fields to discover the cultural lifestyle of local farmers)

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An is nominated as Vietnam’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards., Vietnam’s Leading Luxury Family Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards., Vietnam’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards. and Vietnam’s Most Romantic Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards. by World Travel Awards.