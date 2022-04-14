17 new projects: help alliance significantly expands social commitment

Despite the still noticeable effects of the Corona pandemic on project work, help alliance is increasing its commitment in Germany and worldwide. The Lufthansa Group’s aid organization is now supporting 17 new projects focusing on education, work and income, including for the first time in Argentina, Italy, Iraq, Cameroon, Colombia and the Philippines. As in the past, the projects were selected from suggestions by employees and are supervised and managed by them on a voluntary basis. In total, help alliance is now involved in 51 aid projects in 24 countries for disadvantaged young people.

“The Corona pandemic has further exacerbated the global education crisis. That’s why there is so much for us to do as an aid organization right now. The new help alliance projects are designed to help provide equal opportunities for children and young people after this difficult time. Education is the key to a successful future,” says Andrea Pernkopf, Managing Director of help alliance.

In the global south, school closures have had a particularly negative impact on the educational opportunities of children and young people. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), insufficient digitization and a lack of equipment prevented at least one-third of students worldwide from learning from home during the pandemic.

Through its work, help alliance is making an important contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of “Quality Education” (SDG 4) and “Decent Work and Economic Growth” (SDG 8).

For detailed information on the 17 new help alliance projects, visit www.helpalliance.org, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany: New ways to learn to read

The project ensures that children with special needs are not left behind and supports them in learning to read parallel to their school lessons.

Italy: More participation for young people in Milan

The project aims to make children and young people aware of their abilities, potential and skills and to help them develop their talents so that they can consciously choose and shape their future.

Philippines: Best school equipment for Filipino children

By providing school materials, LCD projectors and school meals for disadvantaged children, the project aims to ease the burden on teachers and parents and create an improved learning environment for all students.

South Africa: Houses of Hope in Cape Town

Ubomi houses offer children and young people from the poorest parts of Cape Town a place for education, cultural activities and thus create perspectives beyond the dangers of the township.

Iraq: Running for more self-confidence

Outdoor activities not only promote physical fitness, but also offer women and girls the opportunity to develop their skills and competencies. As a result, they gain more self-confidence and contribute to positive change in a war-torn society.

Lufthansa has been recognised for the following awards: World’s Leading Airline - Premium Economy Class 2021, World’s Leading Inflight Magazine 2021, Europe’s Leading Airline - Economy Class 2021, Europe’s Leading Airline to Asia 2021 and Europe’s Leading Inflight Magazine 2021 at World Travel Awards