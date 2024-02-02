The Coastal Concierge and Orana Stay Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration

The Coastal Concierge of Sarasota, renowned for its impeccable white-glove guest concierge services, proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Orana Stay, creators of fully branded and curated digital guidebooks, based in Sydney, Australia and New York, USA. This partnership heralds a new era in hospitality technology, seamlessly blending personalized guest interactions with state-of-the-art digital solutions.

Chris Morton, Founder of The Coastal Concierge, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, ““This joint venture will fuse the best of technology with the warmth of personalized guest interaction to create a one-of-a-kind platform that meets guests precisely where they are in their hospitality journey. Whether guests prefer a fully digital experience or seek live, local concierge assistance, our partnership delivers a platform tailored to their communication preferences.”“

Morton highlighted the importance of live guest interaction, remarking, ““While many digital guest guides promise convenience, we believe that live interaction remains essential. Guests deserve the option to speak with a real person, especially when they’ve invested in a vacation experience. We’re committed to ensuring guests never feel forced into a digital-only encounter.”“

Orana Stay’s Founder, Roger Graham, expressed, “In today’s tech reliant world where everyone is bombarded with promises from Artificial Intelligence it is very easy for technology and hospitality businesses to think that technology can replace the human touch, however this could not be further from the truth. At Orana Stay we have always believed that guest experience has to be a balance between technology and the human factor. This is especially true in the hospitality industry. By teaming up with The Coastal Concierge with Chris Morton and his team we ensure that Orana Stay is strategically placed to not only offer the technology that guests require, need and want but also to give them the absolute opportunity to either use the technology or speak with a real person, bridging that all important gap between technology and people.”

Personalization continues to trend as a cornerstone of modern hospitality, driving the demand for tailored experiences. With cutting-edge technology at their fingertips, guests can now enjoy customized interactions, enhancing their overall satisfaction.

The timing of this technology release couldn’t be more opportune. As guests increasingly seek personalized experiences, the market eagerly anticipates solutions that cater to this trend. Lodging entities adopting this technology stand to benefit from improved guest experiences, higher occupancies, and enhanced online reviews.

The Coastal Concierge and Orana Stay unite to revolutionize the hospitality landscape, offering a platform that combines digital convenience with personalized care. This joint venture marks a pivotal moment in guest services, promising unparalleled experiences for travelers worldwide.

