Data privacy tops travel managers’ AI concerns

New data from Business Travel Show Europe has revealed the top five AI threats and opportunities European business travel buyers are most concerned and excited about ahead of this year’s event (its 30th), which takes place 19-20 June at ExCeL, London.

- Over one third (34%) of buyers are most concerned about data privacy in relation to AI.

- One quarter (26%) is unconvinced by its ‘limited ability to handle complex situations’, while 16% are simultaneously concerned it will deskill travel professionals.

- A further 15% of buyers think AI will ‘depersonalise business relationships’ and 8% are worried it will lead to ‘reduced need for face-to-face interaction’.

Interestingly, 5% of the 130 buyers who took part in the survey also claimed AI’s ability to reduce the need for face-to-face interaction was one of the things they are most excited about.

The top five AI opportunities exciting business travel buyers are:

1 Simplified travel planning and booking thanks to the likes of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants - 42%

2 More efficient travel programmes – as AI allows buyers to track and analyse data to identify areas for improvement -18%

3 Cost savings – will buyers be able to use AI to find even better deals on flights and hotels? - 16%

4 Improved duty of care – buyers will use AI to monitor travel alerts and keep track of employee locations in real-time 13%

5 Reduced need for face-to-face interaction 5%

“AI – and particularly generative AI – is THE topic on everyone’s lips, almost irrespective of the industry they are in,” commented Louis Magliaro, BTN Group Executive Vice President.

“For business travel, AI has the power to impact our industry positively and negatively. We’re already seeing – and have for some time through the use of chatbots – how it can enhance the personalisation of travel management. It also presents exciting opportunities for streamlining processes and increasing efficiency, but it’s crucial for organisations to address concerns around data privacy and ensure that AI complements rather than replaces human expertise when it comes to customer service, and human interaction when it comes to meetings and events.

“We have a great free session at Business Travel Show Europe this June called ‘Will Generative AI deliver personalisation and more for travel managers and their travellers?’ and I would encourage everyone to block time out of their diary to find out more.”

The new data from Business Travel Show Europe comes off the back of recent TravelTech Show data that 56% of travel tech buyers are planning to invest in AI over the next 12 months.

Register now for Business Travel Show Europe at www.businesstravelshoweurope.com and get free access to TravelTech Show and The Meetings Show.