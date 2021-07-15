Breaking Travel News investigates: Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

A rare treat in Dubai is the Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence, offering one of the few opportunities guests have to stroll at their own pace through a promenade or shops, restaurants and entertainment options.

The breeze coming from the ocean makes it a perfect place for a walk.

The buzzing beachside boulevard offers the opportunity to satisfy your retail cravings with an array of fashion, home and handicraft shops and boutiques.

The area features shopping attractions such as sauce-on-sea, a boutique featuring local and regional designers, plus a host of international retailers.

Another highlight is the range of outdoor pop-up markets where you can check out stalls offering jewellery, food treats and homewares, as well as take in performances by street entertainers.

Also not to be missed is the adjacent shopping area called the Beach and the open-air cinema.

After a day of shopping, grab an iced latte at French café Paul, or sit down for a meal at one of the numerous restaurants dotted along the strip – Ramusake is a top pick for an indulgent dinner.

At the heart of it all is Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, one of the most venerable properties in the whole emirate.

Located right on an awe-inspiring private, sandy-white beach surrounded by enchanting, landscaped gardens, the property offers an ultimate paradise of tropical beauty and luxurious amenities.

Just a 20-minute drive from the city centre, this opulent, five-star resort sits adjacent to the Walk, and is the perfect place to relax after a day pounding the pavements.

Accommodations at the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort feature the choice of standard rooms, club rooms, or lavish suites.

All 256-rooms include striking views of either the sea or the Walk, lovely furnishings, and modern amenities such as air conditioning, climate control, satellite television, wireless Internet, minibars, coffee/tea makers, bathrobes, fruit baskets, complimentary newspapers and a convenient 24-hour room service.

Soothing in-room massages are also available.

Guests of the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort have access to a number of outstanding facilities such as a private beach, outdoor pool, swim-up bar, health club, sauna, fitness centre, business centre and rooms for meetings and banquets.

In addition, this first-class resort offers a wide variety of pampering services such as a hair salon, beauty services and revitalizing massage and treatment rooms.

Other services of excellence include laundry facilities, child care, secretarial and banking.

Dining options at the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort are comprised of a number of different restaurants.

The main restaurant, the Palm Garden, offers an excellent selection of mouth-watering international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner while the other three venues feature welcoming cafes and bars of which provide the ideal ambiance for unwinding.

Nearby and serving the most authentic Chinese and Szechuan dishes, Peacock is a specialty Chinese Restaurant that offers a variety of different dishes and vegetarian options.

A relaxing dining experience with inviting Zen style décor, it offers an airy, spacious and contemporary atmosphere.

On the ground floor, Black Goose Buns & Brews is the perfect place to unwind after a long day with great beverages, tasty food and alfresco seating to enjoy the beach views.

Whether you are hanging out with friends or looking for a relaxed dinner spot, this is the right place.

At Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort’s exclusive private beach, guests and their children can enjoy access to a fun-filled playground, beach towels, comforting sun loungers and beach umbrellas.

While swimming is on hand at the beach, other recreational activities are available nearby such as snorkelling, scuba diving, fishing, sailing, windsurfing and racquetball.

Along with free, secure parking, the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort offers tour assistance, airport transportation, limo and town car service and complimentary shuttle in the area.

