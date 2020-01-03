Breaking Travel News investigates: Spas of the Palm Jumeirah

While there is plenty in store for the Palm Jumeirah this year - with a host of new openings - visitors already have plenty to choose from in this one-of-a-kind destination.

This is certainly true when it comes to spas, with some of the best facilities in the Middle East dotted around the manmade islands.

A leader among them is the Anantara Spa at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort.

The traditional Turkish hammam is home to 24 treatment room, including both a holistic cocoon room and Ayurveda room, and is the perfect setting from which to emerge refreshed and serene.

The extensive menu soothes and revitalises mind, body and spirit, fusing contemporary and age-old pampering.

Therapists use the latest wellness innovation and premium products to offer treatments tailored to guests.

Wet facilities also include an aroma steam room, crystal and gemstone steam room, bamboo sauna, herbal bath, liquid sound pool, Kneipp walk, salt inhalation room, ice grotto and experience shower.

For the connoisseur there is also Balance Wellness by Anantara – considered Dubai’s Best Wellness Retreat by voters at the World Spa Awards.

Here eastern and western wisdom are expertly paired, with guests able to benefit from lifestyle advice, nutritional information and dynamic coaching.

The location also features Thalasso wellness treatments from Thalion – cutting-edge cosmetics from the sea.

A leading expert in marine cosmetics, Thalion carefully selects the richest seaweeds and preserves their original qualities to integrate them in new formulas.

A little around the crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, and flaunting a unique sense of place, the Cinq Mondes Spa is an exclusive 3,000 square-metre sanctuary of indulgence dedicated to holistic well-being.

Located within Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, and fitting seamlessly into the surrounding environment, the spa experience here focuses on improving vitality in the most sumptuous way.

There are vibrant lounges, tranquil relaxation areas, private spa suites and massage treatment rooms which have been designed in a way to immerse guests in complete bliss.

Outside, Kempinski offers guests a welcome escape from city life with a private white-sand beach and lush green gardens.

So successful has the Cinq Mondes Spa been, that voters have honoured it with the title of Middle East’s Best Day Spa at the World Spa Awards.

In the heart of Atlantis, the Palm is a tranquil haven of relaxation that allows guests to lose themselves in a world of relaxation.

At ShuiQi Spa visitors can indulge in rejuvenation therapies while they enjoy the calming surrounds.

While there, why not escape in a soothing jacuzzi, sauna or steam session?

Whether looking to unwind with an aromatherapy massage, maintain an exercise routine in the state-of-the-art gym, or be pampered in the salons, guests will look and feel their best at ShuiQi Spa.

Also recognised as one of the best in the business, ShuiQi Spa claimed the World’s Best Spa Service Excellence title at the recent World Spa Awards.

For guests visiting Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai for rest and relaxation, the location has the perfect solution.

A visit to the Ottoman and Turkish-inspired spa will ensure your senses are reinvigorated and your energy levels rebalanced.

Guests can get their glow back with a range of facials by Nelly de Vuyst and Natura Bissé, or soak up the sun and relax at the rooftop pool with hydrotherapy jets.

There is also a chance to try one of the holistic experiences such as yoga.

One of the hippest properties in Dubai, Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai also offers 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, home to a suitable workout for everyone.

Qualified fitness instructors provide a wide range of personal training and group sessions to keep guests motivated.

One of the most exclusive offerings on the Palm, Willow Stream Spas are the signature health and wellness spaces from Fairmont.

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont the Palm reflects the energy of its surroundings, from the city’s urban joie de vivre and the unspoiled beauty of the surrounding desert, to the flowing waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The authentic spa experiences have been chosen with the utmost care and attention to detail, including a choice of exceptional spa products.

Kerstin Florian International, Levy Switzerland and Aromatherapy Associates represent a trio of acclaimed brands that each deliver unique holistic benefits when used as part of the therapies and rituals.

Willow Stream Spa can be found at the heart of some of the most dynamic cities, mountain retreats and on ocean shores – and the Fairmont the Palm location is among the best of the collection.

Finally, surrender to age-old traditions and modern skincare innovations in the United Arab Emirates’ only Guerlain Spa.

Discover the latest advancements in skincare in the most serene and secluded of environments, a distinctly Moorish sanctuary at One&Only – the Palm.

Trust in the expertise and care of their highly-skilled therapists and feel restored, revived and radiant.

The signature spa rituals have been created exclusively for One&Only, utilising nearly two-centuries of Guerlain’s scientific research and product innovation to time-honoured Arabian traditions.

Indulge in massages such as the four-hand imperial massage, reflexology or a Thai massage, or try a Guerlain super active facial that harnesses precious, natural ingredients.

