The 10 most beautiful places to visit in Egypt

Do you dream of being in the Pharaohs’ time? Then prepare yourself for Egypt tours! We have selected for you 10 of the most beautiful places to visit in Egypt! We are all in search of our roots and the study of ancient civilizations upon entering college often arouses a passion that drives us to explore the countries that formed the cradle of modern times. The use of writing in Mesopotamia and Egypt more than 5,000 years ago was the major element of their development and allows us to understand today the messages left a long time ago.

In Egypt, testimonies of the greatness of these first civilizations are still particularly numerous and continue to surprise us with their majesty. We invite you to discover the most beautiful of them and the setting in which they are located.

1. Abu Simbel

In the 1960s, when the Egyptian government decided to build the Aswan Dam to regulate the devastating floods of the Nile, the problem of the disappearance of a large number of temples arose. A great international movement was born, the main purpose of which was to save Abu Simbel and his royal colossi. As we are in Egypt, it took pharaonic work to cut the 2 temples into blocks of several tons and reinstall them 100 m higher. The result is spectacular, especially since we have taken the precaution of respecting the same orientation, which allows the sun to penetrate to the bottom of the temple, twice in the year.

2. Alexandria

The city created by Alexander in the years 300 BC, then enlarged and magnified by Ptolemy is the most European of Egyptian cities. Even if it lost the lighthouse which was its emblem, and whose magnitude and sophistication earned it to be among the 7 wonders of the world, Alexandria still retains many ancient monuments.

3. Giza

The Giza plateau, not far from Cairo, includes the 3 pyramids of Cheops, Khephren and Mykerinos. These were built around 200 years after Saqquarah and are of the smooth type. This is where you can see the famous and imposing Sphinx. The Giza is always available in all Egypt tour packages.

4. Aswan and its islands

The rocky dimensions of the Nile form cataracts, which are six in number. The first is located at Aswan, at the gates of Nubia. The landscape here is particularly striking: the blue waters of the Nile wind between the green islands which face the city.

5. Cruise on the Nile

The highlight of any visit to Egypt is undoubtedly the discovery of the main sites from a boat gliding on the Nile. From one day to more than 3 weeks, cruises on the Nile are an opportunity to admire and visit the most beautiful places in Egypt. You can leave from Cairo or more likely from Luxor, to discover Karnak, the Valleys of Kings and Queens, Aswan, Abu Simbel and sleep in a comfortable cabin.

6. Karnak

More than a temple, Karnak is a huge religious complex, whose construction has taken place over 2,000 years. The city contained all the buildings necessary for the life of the servants of the supreme divinity. The visit goes back in time, because over the centuries, buildings have been destroyed to erect new ones.

7. Cairo

Difficult to visit Egypt without spending at least a day visiting its capital, Cairo. You can start by going up to the Cairo Tower, in order to have a panoramic view of the city, stroll through the old city, get lost in the maze of the souk Khân al-Khalili and spend a good part of the day at the fantastic Cairo Museum, where you will be able to perfect your knowledge of the ancient world. And it is from Cairo that you will be able to discover the pyramids of the Giza plateau.

8. Luxor

The Sphynx alley already makes you dizzy, and you feel really small at the foot of the immense columns of the court of Ramses II and the monumental statues of the famous sovereign. This completed the site laid out by its predecessor Aménophis III, whose courtyard, the temple and the chambers for births and offerings, as well as the Chapel for Signs, are also visited. A must during any visit to Egypt!

9. Hurghada and the Red Sea

Between two temple visits, it is good to go and relax by the sea. If you also want to take advantage of superb scuba diving spots, then Hurghada is the place to go. A fishing port which has been converted into a tourist area with numerous hotels, this city has a long sandy beach and offers a sublime landscape of islands surrounded by perfectly transparent water.

10. Sinai

A visit to Egypt cannot be complete without discovering the Sinai Peninsula, its desert and its extraordinary geology. Landscapes of dunes and palm groves coexist with high pointed peaks, like that of Mount Sinai, also known as Mount Moses.

There are still many interesting places to visit in Egypt but the above 10 can represent the wonders of the land of the pharaohs.