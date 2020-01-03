Breaking Travel News investigates: New properties set for Palm Jumeirah debut

The year ahead looks to be an exciting one for the Palm Jumeirah, with a number of world-class brands set to join the already glittering hospitality line-up in the destination.

Key among them is the Royal Atlantis, the second property from Kezner International in Dubai, which is set to add more than 700 rooms to the iconic manmade island.

With Marriott, Hilton and St. Regis also preparing for their debuts, guests will be spoilt for choice when they decide to visit this one-of-a-kind location.

Take a look below as we find out more about each of the upcoming properties.

Royal Atlantis

Set to open in quarter three of the year, the AED6 billion Royal Atlantis will offer 693-rooms and 102-suites when complete.

Located on the crescent of the Palm next to the iconic Atlantis, the Palm, this new generation of residential luxury offers a sophisticated lifestyle experience encapsulated in dramatic architecture.

For the truly extravagant, there will be 231-luxury apartments on offer.

Debuting as Dubai’s first ‘super-prime’ addresses, the residences will offer interiors by Sybille de Margerie, and comprise of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom properties ranging from 1,400 to 17,000 square feet.

The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity suspended 96 meters above the Palm.

Situated on the 22nd floor, the Sky Pool will be the jewel in the crown of the development’s collection and will include lounging areas, a DJ booth, private cabanas, bars and restaurants.

The space itself has been meticulously designed, featuring unique architectural elements to help the space transition from a relaxing day-time destination to a sophisticated nightlife spot that will redefine entertainment in Dubai.

The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

Maria Morris, partner and head of residential at Knight Frank Middle East - the exclusive global sales agent – said: “The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is the first development of its kind.

“Once finished, it will take luxury living to the next level and being home to 90 swimming pools is just one example of how this development will be different to any other super prime project globally.”

Opening next on the Palm, with the first guests expected in June, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah will be the first resort property from the brand in Dubai.

It will include eight food and beverage outlets, including Korean, Italian, Japanese and Mexican cuisines.

There will also be a rooftop bar, called Above Eleven, which will serve Peruvian cuisine and will feature a garden maze in the entrance.

All of the rooms and suites will come with a private balcony overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Perhaps most exciting, the Middle Eastern hospitality sector is keenly awaiting the debut of the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm, which is slated to open later this year.

Owned by Palm developer Nakheel, the hotel will be part of the Palm Tower, a 52-story mixed-use luxury development and the centrepiece of Dubai’s world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah.

“We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Nakheel as we introduce the St. Regis brand and its exceptional bespoke hospitality to this landmark destination in Dubai,” said a Marriott spokesman.

“This signing underlines the strong demand for high-end hotel accommodation in the UAE and makes Dubai the first city in the world to boast three St. Regis hotels.”

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm will offer 289 guest rooms and suites, spanning the first 18 floors of Palm Tower, while the upper floors will comprise 504 luxury apartments.

The hotel will feature two swimming pools, including one of the world’s highest infinity pools which will be located on the 50th floor, some 210 meters above ground and bordering all four sides of the building for a 360-degree view of the Palm Jumeirah, Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

Set to become one of the most desirable addresses on the Palm, the hotel will also offer distinct dining experiences, including a signature restaurant with sweeping city views on the 51st floor and an all-day restaurant.

Guests at the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm will get to experience renowned hallmarks of the St. Regis brand such as the signature St. Regis Butler Service that provides anticipatory service and customises each stay according to specific tastes and preferences.

Beachside Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah will be opening in September on the main trunk of the Palm Jumeirah.

Overlooking the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf, the hotel is located on the pristine beaches of the iconic palm-shaped archipelago.

The spacious resort-style rooms and suites let guests relax after a day at the beach, business or bustling city.

Indulge with expansive amenities, including the 24-hour health club, outdoor swimming pool overlooking the ocean and eForea Spa with female and male treatment rooms.

There is also a hairdresser, barber, and gift shop with souvenirs, resort wear and more.

Guests can enjoy a wide array of luxurious amenities, from a full-service spa to extensive settings for global cuisine and handcrafted drinks.

The other exciting selling point is the culinary offering.

Many of the city’s popular haunts will be setting up shop in new property, including new locations from Trader Vic’s Beach Bar, Claw BBQ, Jones the Grocer and Barfly.

There will also be a new concept by McGettigan’s.

