Breaking Travel News interview: Nils Behrens, chief marketing officer, Lanserhof Group

Lanserhof Tegernsee has taken the title of World’s Best Medical Spa at the World Spa Awards, with voters recognising it as the best in the business.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Nils Behrens, chief marketing officer with Lanserhof Group, about the property and what it means to take the prestigious prize.

Breaking Travel News: Lanserhof Tegernsee has been honoured with a top title at the World Spa Awards – how does it feel to have won?

Nils Behrens: It is an incredible honour to have won this prestigious award for the seventh time in a row.

Above all, it is a confirmation for our great employees, who do everything to ensure that our guests can start a new, healthier life with more energy after their stay at Lanserhof.

BTN: Can you tell us a little about Lanserhof Tegernsee and what is on offer there?

NB: Lanserhof has been setting standards in modern medicine for over 30 years and is a unique institution for prevention and health regeneration worldwide.

At Lanserhof Tegernsee we benefit from the special location high above Lake Tegernsee with a fantastic view of the foothills of the Alps.

You truly feel like you are on a magic mountain here.

Our guests have the opportunity here not only to complete a physical detox, but also to reflect on their lives and relationships.

By this I mean relationships with yourself, your partner, your job or your individual spirituality.

How useful will the World Spa Awards trophy be in promoting the resort as we head into 2022?

NB: The title is one of our core messages in our communication.

We see it in sporting terms like football: if you have won the World Cup, then you can talk about it.

Finally, how would you describe the mood in German, and European, tourism as we look ahead to next year?

NB: Awareness of one’s own health is higher than ever before.

In the pandemic, many have become aware that they belong to a risk group.

This was a moment of awakening for many people.

Now the willingness to change individual lifestyles is higher than ever.

This is confirmed by the high demand we have at all our locations.

Even in London, where we run a Private Wellness Club & Clinic (which has also won two awards), we are seeing great demand, with our customers appreciating the benefits of small, private clubs more than ever before.

More Information

For more than 35 years, Lanserhof has been setting standards in modern medicine, paving the way to a healthier life.

Naturopathy meets modern medicine: the Lanserhof concept is internationally regarded as one of the most pioneering holistic health concepts in the world.

By combining natural remedies from traditional medicine with advanced medical knowledge, it helps guests to achieve healthier, happier lives filled with zest and energy.

Find out more on the official website.

Images: Alexander Haiden