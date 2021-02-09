Space tourism is soon going to get a boost, and US firms watch it as an exciting industry

USA-based Company Space Adventure and Russia plan to send the Japanese billionaire and online retail tycoon Yusaku Maezawa into the International Space Station or ISS. Both the countries are waiting for the arrival of December to make this non-professional launch. Space Adventure is the first company in the USA that provides space travel to people for a fee. The company will be using the Russian Soyuz Rocket for carrying out space travel right from its launch to its return. It will be recreational travel where customers are put into the ISS on the free return trajectory around the Moon on this Starship.

Insight into the Space Travel Adventure Tourism Story

Space tourism is an exciting form of tourism that has erupted during recent times and has boosted the tourism industry globally. The top-notch companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic are making waves globally by launching commercial space flights for customers paying the fee. The Russian Space Agency is stated to be the one that promoted orbital tourism in 2000, and tourists were taken into space.

Even Blue Origin Company on its spaceship, namely New Shepard, has sent the 90-year-old William Shatner into space. He is known for his role in the movie Star Trek as the famous Captain Kirk. Blue Origin Company is owned by Jeff Bezos. The 90-year-old actor became the third person to be launched into space, which is this older. These commercial space flights for recreational purposes are seen as the way to space tourism.

As we all have watched Star Trek movies, the nonagenarian actor stated that everyone in this world needs to do this and see the space for themselves. These sci-fi space movies have given the viewers a sneak peek into life in space, but maybe we can see the players playing games or gambling in space. It is shown in many space-based movies like Star Wars, The Hunger Games, Star Trek, etc., that the space beings are playing the table to poker games for fun and entertainment.

Is Space Tourism Worth It?

From the point of view of earning money, Space Tourism is worth the hype and cost. The experience it provides to its tourists is at par excellence. Although it is for the ultra-rich, companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin are ready to provide their customers with a lunar and suborbital experience. The difference in reaching the space orbital will depend on the occasion, cost, and risk that it will involve for the non-commercial flights.

However, to promote space tourism, Space Adventure and Russia have stated that this is an exciting chapter that will be added to the world of tourism. Tom Shelley, the President of Space Adventure Company, said in Moscow, “It is an inspiring time for us to start the consumer-based flights, and it is quite interesting too.”

Space Adventure is making the first launch of the Japanese customer to ISS after halting trips over trips because NASA booked the seats on the Russian-operated space flight. As no other vehicle could perform the space flight journey, the trip was halted for a while. However, SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has already made the ‘all-civilian crew trip’ around the Earth’s orbit, and Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin Company have also completed their suborbital missions.